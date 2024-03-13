Spain: Silbo Telecom, new VMO with TV

New VMO Silbo Telecom has launched in Spain offering FTTH, mobile and fixed and TV services with a middle market approach targeted at Generation X.

The company, backed by 11 groups of investors, hopes to become the leading VMO in the country and reach 1.2 million customers within four years, and €200 million revenues by 2027.

“We know that the customer is facing the dilemma of either paying a lot for different services or paying a little for fewer services”, explains Jorge Morán, CEO of the new company and former Sales Director of Finetwork. “We have a very important business plan and we hope to reach 320,000 accesses in 2024.”

Silbo Telecom will use Telefónica’s infrastracture to be present in all Spanish regions. The company plans to reach an agreement with a TV platform to also offer pay-TV.