Midnight premiere for new Doctor Who

Doctor Who returns to screens on May 11th with a global premiere that will see the Doctor land with two new episodes on BBC iPlayer at midnight, before arriving on BBC One later that day – airing before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. At the same time, those outside of the UK can watch the Doctor and Ruby on their adventures as the new season is set to land on Disney+ where available.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch whenever they choose, with the option to stream at midnight on BBC iPlayer or tune in at primetime on Saturday nights on BBC One.

The new season of Doctor Who will see Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, it comes after they made their debut on Christmas Day in The Church on Ruby Road. Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the sixties. This season will also see the return of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood as well as featuring an array of special guest stars including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma with more to be announced.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, commented: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second.”

Doctor Who is one of the most successful sci-fi series ever and has run for 26 seasons since its inception on the BBC in 1963.