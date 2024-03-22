SABC staff threaten strike

South Africa’s SABC public broadcaster has its staff deadlocked in what are long running pay negotiations. The powerful Communication Workers Union (CWU) is now threatening a full blown strike.

SABC and CWU have been talking since July 2023 about a pay rise. SABC offered 6 per cent, which was accepted by the CWU but the sticking point is to what extent the award should be backdated.

SABC has offered making the payment from April this year, but the Union wants it to apply from April 2023.

The CWU had hoped that the appointment of a new CEO (Nomsa Chabeli), who started work this month, would help break the deadlock.

Local reports say that staff are “resolute” in their demands which have been under discussion in one form or another for some three years. A general meeting is scheduled for this coming week and if an agreement is not reached then a strike could follow.