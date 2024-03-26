Ted sets Sky viewing record

Following the success of the hit film franchise, Ted, the foul-mouthed teddy bear, returned this year in a seven-episode prequel series for the small screen.

From Emmy-winning creator Seth MacFarlane, Ted – which debuted on Sky Max earlier this year – has secured the biggest US comedy launch audience on Sky, since records began in 2002. The return of Ted has been reflected in viewing figures with the opening episode on Sky in the UK hitting just over 1.36 million views in the 28 days following TX, according to BARB.

In the prequel series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Ted is co-produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC.

All episodes of Ted are available to watch on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.