Audible, Amazon MGM Studios series development deal

Audible and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled plans to co-develop and co-produce a slate of Audible Originals as series in development.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our colleagues at Amazon MGM Studios, who share our commitment to accelerating the craft of storytelling, on this new and incredibly exciting endeavor,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible. “All of the titles in this formidable slate of adaptations feature compelling and inspired narratives, well thought-out, complex characters, and will be brought to life by some of the most dynamic creatives in the industry. We believe that this is a pivotal and transformative moment for Audible and look forward to this next chapter with great anticipation.”

“In this digital age, irresistible storytelling is emerging through a variety of mediums, and we are lucky to have engaging Originals debuting through our colleagues at Audible,” added Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “These original podcasts have already engaged and entertained audiences and we look forward to developing a visual component to expand the storytelling.”

The full slate includes:

The Prophecy, acquired by ABC Signature, Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series with Simpson Street, QCODE and Station26 attached to produce, Randy McKinnon attached to write;

Hot White Heist, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a half-hour comedy series, with Broadway Video and Alan Cumming attached to produce, John Riggi and Adam Goldman attached to write;

Nut Jobs, acquired by MGM Television as a one-hour drama series, with Escape Artists attached to produce including executive producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Jordan Edelstein; with Marc Fennell and Sony Music Podcasts attached to executive produce, and Aaron Korsh and Rick Muirragui attached to create and executive produce;

Oracle, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with Jordan Feiner and 3 Arts Entertainment attached to produce;

*Temporal”, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with Storypunk and Low Spark Television attached to produce, Julian Simpson attached to write;

Daniel X: Genesis, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with James Patterson Entertainment attached to produce;

Words + Music, acquired by MGM+ as a music docuseries with The Kennedy/Marshall Company attached to produce; Words + Music is a brand-defining content vertical for Audible, shining a light on today’s most significant artists;

Breakthrough, a one-hour unscripted series, produced by MGM Alternative and AT WILL MEDIA, executive produced by Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers;

These new deals join the recently announced adaptation of best-selling author Michael Connelly’s The Wonderland Murders & the Secret History of Hollywood, acquired by MGM+ as a four-episode docuseries, with Alison Ellwood attached to direct.