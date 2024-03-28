Airties launches Orbit

Airties, a specialist in managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, has announced the commercial launch of Orbit, a continuous test automation platform for broadband service providers, customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, and system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers to support Smart Wi-Fi integrations and deployments.

Airties Orbit addresses a longstanding industry pain point: ensuring consistent data accuracy and performance measurement criteria across diverse combinations of Wi-Fi chipsets, embedded software, and hardware (i.e. gateways/routers/extenders). With Orbit, broadband operators, and their suppliers, can continuously validate data tested during software changes and firmware updates; addresses common Wi-Fi performance issues; and accelerate time-to-market for managed Wi-Fi deployments through self-certification.

Traditionally, integrated testing of Wi-Fi software has been a manual, time-consuming process challenged by inconsistencies in test procedures, device and software functionality, and dissimilar test environments. These variabilities often lead to inaccuracies or misinterpretations. Resolving these issues involves complex multi-party troubleshooting efforts which can lead to product launch delays and added deployment costs. Airties Orbit addresses these challenges by providing a complete and automated testing platform installed on-premises at testing facilities of broadband service providers, CPE manufactures and SoC providers.

“Service providers need an efficient way to manage the variability of broadband software to ensure consistent quality home Wi-Fi, test the impact of software updates, and launch new products,” said Metin Taskin, Founder and Co-CEO of Airties. “Airties Orbit removes the complexity and inconsistencies of traditional testing methods, allowing operators, OEMs and SoC manufacturers to verify performance with confidence and speed. Orbit ensures the accuracy and completeness of data across tests, streamlines device onboarding, and improves efficiency through automation. This translates to faster time-to-market, reduced costs, and ultimately, a better Wi-Fi experience for everyone involved.”