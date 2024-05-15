Virgin Media O2 reaches 150 SRN sites

Virgin Media O2 has reached a milestone in its Shared Rural Network (SRN) rollout, as the Isle of Eigg became the operator’s 150th site to benefit from improved 4G coverage. These new and upgraded sites are providing residents, businesses and visitors in rural areas with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.

Virgin Media O2 says it has has gone further than any other operatorto deliver new infrastructure as part of the SRN programme. While these 150 sites are controlled by Virgin Media O2, customers of Three and Vodafone are also benefitting from the operator’s rollout. Taking into account progress from all operators, Virgin Media O2’s customers can now benefit from reliable 4G services at more than 200 rural locations.

The remote, community-owned Isle of Eigg, which has a population of less than 100, became the latest site to benefit from improved mobile connectivity after Virgin Media O2 used boats, helicopters and off-road vehicles to install a new 4G mast on the island.

The SRN is a £1 billion joint initiative between mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G connectivity to 95 per cent of the UK’s landmass by the end of 2025.

Of the 150 rural sites that have been built or upgraded by Virgin Media O2 so far, 117 are in some of Scotland’s most remote areas, including Shetland, Ardross, and Argyll & Bute. A further 28 are in rural parts of England, including parts of Yorkshire, Suffolk and Kent, while three sites have been upgraded in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We are continuing our Shared Rural Network rollout at pace to ensure more rural communities can access reliable mobile connectivity. Having delivered more sites than any other operator, our commitment to delivering this ambitious programme and levelling up rural areas is clear. The 150 sites we have delivered will enable more residents, businesses and visitors in rural areas to benefit from better mobile coverage, with dozens more locations set to go live in the coming weeks. This work is vital in tackling the urban-rural digital divide that exists in the UK.”

Julia Lopez, Minister of state for Data and Digital Infrastructure, added: “Backed by government funding, Virgin Media O2’s rapid rollout of the Shared Rural Network is delivering better 4G coverage to rural communities across the UK. The completion of its 150th mast in the Isle of Eigg in Scotland involved the use of helicopters, boats and off-road vehicles to get the build done and shows the UK Government’s commitment to rural residents and businesses, so the British public can enjoy good connectivity wherever they live.”