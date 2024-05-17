ANGA COM: Over 23,000 visitors

ANGA COM, the European Exhibition and Conference for Broadband, Television & Online, ended on May 16th with over 480 exhibitors and a visitor record of more than 23,000 participants. The exhibitors came from 35 countries and the visitors travelled to Cologne from more than 80 nations. More than 3,000 persons took part in the conference programme. Attendance in the conference rooms increased significantly once again compared to the previous year, with many panels by more than 20 per cent compared to 2023.

The keynote speeches at the opening of the conference programme were given by the President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, and ANGA President Thomas Braun. Speakers in the more than 60 panels included the management of Deutsche Glasfaser, Deutsche Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1, RTL, Swisscom, Tele Columbus, Telefónica Deutschland, UFA and Vodafone.

ANGA COM 2025 will take place from June 3rd to 5th in Cologne/Germany. The regular stand booking will start in July. On the occasion of 25 years of ANGA COM in Cologne, a discounted offer is available for particularly loyal existing customers until the end of June.

Dr. Peter Charissé, CEO ANGA COM, commented: “Our industry presented itself with impressive innovative strength. The significant increase in attendance in the conference rooms in particular shows that, in addition to the pure number of visitors, the quality has also risen once again. This applies equally to the broadband and the media sector. We are delighted with the positive reactions we have already received on-site and the fantastic feedback in the social business media.”