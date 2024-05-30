BBC News at One readies Salford move

The BBC’s News at One will be live from its new home in Salford for the first time on June 3rd, making it the first daily network TV news bulletin outside London.

This forms part of the BBC’s Across the UK (ATUK) plan, which aims to move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK.

A pool of the regular BBC News presenters will front the News at One from Salford including Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay – and Sally Nugent, who will present the first edition.

The programme will be extended to one hour – giving daytime viewers a more comprehensive view of the biggest stories of the day with greater depth, context and analysis. In addition to the main news agenda, the team will work closely with BBC Breakfast to feature more human interest stories.

Richard Frediani, editor of BBC Breakfast and BBC News at One, commented: “I’m delighted to bring the News at One to Salford, where it will join forces with the brilliant BBC Breakfast team to create the first major weekday TV news bulletin to be produced and broadcast from outside London. In the extended programme, we’ll be serving daytime audiences with the best of BBC News – the biggest stories of the day, with more depth, context and analysis, and the expertise of BBC Breakfast to show more human-focused stories from across the UK.”

John McAndrew, Director of News Programmes, added: “Moving the News at One to Salford to join BBC Breakfast delivers on our commitments to provide a news service that serves and reflects all communities across the UK, and support local talent and creative economies beyond London. The extended bulletin will bring the best of BBC News to a daytime audience – building on the success of the current bulletin and ensuring viewers have the best BBC reporting and analysis.”