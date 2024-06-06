BBC Studios signs first look deal with Blink Industries

BBC Studios Kids & Family has agreed a first look deal with Blink Industries. It marks BBC Studios Kids & Family’s first first-look deal since it became part of BBC Studios in 2022.

The partnership gives exclusive access to Blink Industries’ slate of animation and live action projects in a two year deal that will help BBC Kids & Family to grow its global reach and take content to new audiences.

Blink Industries specialises in an inventive, mixed media approach to the kids and family genre. The company produced the animated rendition of the classic tale Peter and the Wolf (pictured) with BMG, featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, with BBC Studios Kids & Family as the distribution partner.

Blink’s slate also includes Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, Dead End: Paranormal Park and The Grumpy King. Blink also has a 120-seat animation studio, a computer games division and a roster of home-grown talent.

Managing Director BBC Studios Kids & Family, Cecilia Persson, commenyed: “We are really looking forward to working with Blink Industries. This is a strong partnership between two companies who share the same creative vision to develop authentic content aimed at kids and family audiences globally. Blink Industries is an innovative and exciting company with proven global appeal. Combined with the commercial and creative expertise of BBC Studios, we are sure this will be the beginning of a hugely successful collaboration.”

BBC Studios Kids & Family will be taking the first projects from the partnership to market ahead of MIPCOM later this year.

James Stevenson Bretton, Founder and Managing Partner at Blink Industries, added: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on this adventure with BBC Studios Kids & Family. The alchemy of BBC Studios’ commercial and creative insights and knowledge, alongside our unique offering as an independent studio, will allow us to make some big waves in the kids and family space across animation and live action. We house some of the most exciting creatives on the planet and being able to introduce our development process and production wizardry to an ever greater audience is an incredible opportunity. We have already diversified into areas such as gaming, licensing and publishing and BBC Studios’ enthusiasm for that growth is invigorating and will help us to expand our reach into even more ambitious IP and projects.”