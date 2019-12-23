Apple to enter satellite race?

December 23, 2019
  •   
  •   
  •   

Apple is reportedly contemplating entering the ‘mega-constellation’ satellite race and joining SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb and others in launching craft into orbit.

It remains unclear whether Apple is preparing to construct and have its own satellites launched, or alternatively using capacity on existing satellites. A Bloomberg report says that Apple has quietly assembled a team of experts to examine the best way to beam data directly to and from its own devices by satellite and bypassing ground-based wireless infrastructures.

The staffers contain skills from the aerospace, satellite and antenna industries, says Bloomberg, although admitting the project is in its early stages.

Amongst the hirings are the former head of satellite engineering at Google and former head of spacecraft at Google. Google were early investors in OneWeb, for example, and is still developing its ‘Project Loon’ high-altitude balloon transmission concept.

Direct connectivity from an iPhone to space is far from foolish, and there’s planet of experience from today’s conventional satellite phones to connect ‘direct-to-satellite’ even to geostationary satellites with commensurate latency. The plans of SpaceX, Amazon and OneWeb are all for Low Earth orbiting satellites with very short latency times. Apple’s plans – such as they are – would have to embrace these LEO-type services.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Musk raising another $500m for satellite project
  2. Apple ramping up ‘super constellation’ plans?
  3. Airbus seeks extra satellite business from US
  4. Intelsat joins anti-SpaceX satellite move
  5. SES and Eutelsat enter race for Optus

More Blogs:

  1. Amazon ramps up Kuiper mega-constellation
  2. CBA optimistic over satellite windfall revenues
  3. CBA and FCC: “Let’s get moving”
  4. Starlink revenue plans questioned
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 moves away from traditional TV
  6. More details to emerge on C-band from FCC?
  7. Six crises for the satellite industry
  8. Sony/Warner battle TuneIn over 'UK infringements'
  9. Bank: "Worse to come for EU commercial broadcasters"

You must be logged in to post a comment Login