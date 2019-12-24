StarzPlay, Asiacell partnership targets Iraq market

StarzPlay, the SVoD service, has entered into a partnership with Asiacell – a provider of mobile telecommunications and data services with a subscriber base of over 14 million customers in Iraq. StarzPlay’s streaming service will be available to all Asiacell’s ‘Unlimited’ monthly package subscribers.

Asiacell reaches some 99 per cent of the Iraqi population with its 3.9G data services. The company offers a range of prepaid lines as well as post-paid packages and services for companies and individuals.

Raghida Abou-Fadel, VP of Sales & Business Development at StarzPlay, said: “One of our objectives as a business since we launched in the region was to establish a clutch of partnerships with telecommunications providers so that we could offer the best value deals to customers, with flexible payment options through existing mobile contracts. This latest partnership with Iraq’s Asiacell underlines our commitment to this strategy, offering enhanced customer service through hard bundled packages for subscribers. We’re also pleased to announce our continued penetration of what is a fast growing and important consumer market as we progress in achieving our expansion plans across the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Abdulla Hassan, Spokesperson for Asiacell, added: “Asiacell has always set out to be the prime digital life enabler in Iraq. We are proud to have established this significant partnership with the region’s leading SVOD platform STARZPLAY to further drive customer satisfaction.”

StarzPlay is available in 20 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, with more than 10,000 hours of content including premium movies, exclusive and Arabic series.