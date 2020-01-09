Discovery rolling out HGTV across Central Europe

Discovery is launching its home and lifestyle channel HGTV as a free-to-air channel in Italy, on February 2nd It will also be available on Italy’s streaming entertainment platform, dplay. In addition, HGTV is launching as a pay-TV channel in 11 Central European markets during Q1 2020, including Romania, Hungary and Serbia.

The roll out of HGTV is part of Discovery’s international strategy to expand the reach of this former Scripps Network brand through its extensive distribution network. The launches will increase the reach of HGTV to more than 100 million people across EMEA, providing audiences with access to the ultimate destination for home enthusiasts. In the US HGTV has been the #1 network for upscale women aged 25-54 for 12 consecutive years.

HGTV launched in Germany and South Africa in 2019. Home is rebranding to HGTV in the UK on January 21st.

Kasia Kieli, President & MD Discovery EMEA, said: “It’s great to be launching HGTV in Italy and across Central Europe including Romania, Hungary and Serbia. It is a fantastic flagship brand providing a dedicated destination for fans who love home and restoration shows. HGTV also provides a unique opportunity for commercial partners and advertisers to connect with this key audience group. We will be announcing further launches over the coming months. ”