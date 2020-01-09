Portugal: TVCine channels to rename next week

Portuguese subscription platform TVCine, owned by operator NOS, will change the name of its channels from January 14th.

The Cine 1, 2, 3 and 4 channels will now be renamed as TVCine Top, TVCine Edition, TVCine Emotion and TVCine Action.

TVCine Top will show recent movies and TV series, with an emphasis on blockbusters, while TVCine Edition will focus on cult films, classics, biopics, documentaries and Portuguese movies.

TVCine Emotion will be dedicated to comedies, animation, and dramas. TVCine Action promises action, science fiction, suspense and horror movies.

At the same time, NOS will cease broadcasting the TV Séries channel and its programming will be absorbed by the TVCine Emotion and TVCine Action channels.

Before HBO Go entered the Portuguese market, TV Séries was responsible for the exclusive distribution of all TV series produced by HBO.

The monthly subscription fee for the TVCine package will be €10 and all four premium channels will be available via the mobile apps of all Portuguese pay-TV operators.