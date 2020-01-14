France Télévisions goes HD overseas

France Télévisions channels have switched to HD in the overseas territories when they are carried by satellite.

Guadeloupe la 1ère, Guyane la 1ère, Martinique la 1ère, Mayotte la 1ère, Polynésie la 1ère, Réunion la 1ère, Saint Pierre et Miquelon la 1ère as well as the group’s national networks have ceased broadcasting in SD on all the DTH offerings, including Canal Sat, Orange, ONATI and Parabole Réunion. French-German cultural channel Arte also made the switch.

To allow this transition, the French PSB group has renewed and upgraded all its technical services and facilities. Over 50 per cent of viewers subscribe for a DTH offering in the French overseas territories.

New Caledonia and Wallis and Futuna are the only two areas not affected by the switchover.