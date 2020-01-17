BT bundles Google Stadia with broadband offers

BT has become the first European distribution partner for Stadia, Google’s new cloud gaming platform. The partnership will see BT and Google deliver cloud gaming via this new-generation platform to more UK consumers as well as see the two companies work together on initiatives designed to build awareness, access and availability of it in the UK.

Stadia is a cloud-based platform that enables consumers to play video games across virtually any type of screen instantly – whether it’s a TV, laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone. BT and Google say their partnership will take advantage of BT’s Superfast Broadband 2 service available in over 80 per cent of the UK with speeds 6x faster than the average speed of standard UK broadband. When combined with Stadia’s infrastructure, it will help deliver a smooth cloud gaming experience.

BT is launching a unique Google Stadia offer to celebrate the partnership. Customers taking out either BT’s Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250, with prices starting at £39.99 per month, can choose to receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months access to Stadia Pro, which offers the ability to play in up to 4K/60FPS with HDR and 5.1 surround sound, as well as claim games, and discounts on à la carte purchases.



The offer is available from now until January 30th. Then from the February 7th, BT will offer a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 which will come with a free Stadia Premiere Edition when they sign-up. BT will be running an advertising campaign across print, TV and digital to highlight the new plans.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming. We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform”.

Michiel van Eldik, General Manager & VP, Devices & Services, EMEA, added: “We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers. Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games”.