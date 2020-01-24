Italy: DAZN acquires MotoGP

Sports streaming platform DAZN has acquired the live and on-demand rights in Italy to MotoGP’s top three motorcycling series during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The deal, agreed with series’ owner Dorna, includes race coverage from the MotoGP, Moto 2, and Moto 3 championship categories, and will see DAZN providing its own commentary team.

Existing pay-TV rights holder Sky Italia will continue to show all three series as part of a separate three-year rights deal through 2021.

Veronica Diquattro, DAZN’s executive vice president for southern Europe, commented: “MotoGP competitions are pure adrenaline, emotion and courage and we will tell them with our usual direct and immediate language that will bring the fan to the centre of the stage.”