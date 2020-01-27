DOCOMO: 6G by 2030

Japanese telco NTT DOCOMO has released a white paper on the topic of 6G, the sixth-generation mobile communications system that the company aims to launch on a commercial basis by 2030. It incorporates DOCOMO’s views in the field of 5G evolution and 6G communications technology, areas that the company has been researching since 2018. The white paper summarises the related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, as well as the technology components and performance targets.

Mobile communication systems typically evolve into the next generation over a period of roughly ten years; DOCOMO commenced its research into the commercial launch of 5G in 2010. In 2018, the company conducted successful radio wave propagation experiments at frequencies of up to 150 GHz, levels which are expected to enable the much faster and larger-capacity communications that 6G will require.

DOCOMO will continue to enhance the ultra-high-speed, large-capacity, ultra-reliable, low-latency and massive device-connectivity capabilities of 5G technology. It will continue its research into and development of 5G evolution and 6G technology, aiming to realise technological advances including:

the achievement of a combination of advances in connectivity, including ultra-high speed, large capacity and low latency

the pioneering of new frequency bands, including terahertz frequencies

the expansion of communication coverage in the sky, at sea and in space

the provision of ultra-low-energy and ultra-low-cost communications

the ensuring of highly reliable communications

the capability of massive device-connectivity and sensing

Going forward, DOCOMO will promote cooperation among government, industry and academia as well as diverse stakeholders, and will continue to research and develop its technology in order to facilitate the further evolution of mobile communications.