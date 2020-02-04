Report: Mid-band spectrum should power US 5G

A study comparing spectrum released in 14 countries illustrates the US mid-band spectrum challenge and underscores the importance of American policymakers moving quickly to bring more licensed mid-band spectrum to power 5G networks.

“This report highlights that US policymakers need to deliver the mid-spectrum they have identified—and do so quickly,” stated Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO of trade body the CTIA, which represents the US wireless communications industry. “We need 350 MHz of spectrum auctioned in 2020. America’s national spectrum strategy – FCC Chairman Pai’s 5G Fast Plan – has been instrumental to date, and I’m confident we’ll make more licensed spectrum available to continue successfully building the US 5G economy.”

Advisory firm Analysys Mason looked at spectrum released between 2017 and 2020, as well as the licensing approach used for each band, and key findings from the benchmarked countries in the International Comparison: Licensed, Unlicensed, and Shared Spectrum, 2017-2020 report include:

While nearly all spectrum in other countries has been made available on an exclusively licensed basis, the US is an “outlier” in the amount of unlicensed and shared spectrum being made available.

The US is the only country that has released mid-band spectrum in the 3 GHz range on a shared or unlicensed basis.

European countries are making only the lower part (5.925-6.425 GHz) of the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use.

Following US leadership on high-band, most countries have begun to make or will make a significant amount of high-band spectrum available.

With the 600 MHz auction, the US was one of the first countries to release low-band spectrum suitable for 5G.

“Our research shows that other countries are currently more fully committed to the licensed spectrum playbook that made the US the 4G global leader,” said Janette Stewart, a Principal with Analysys Mason and the lead author of the report. “More licensed spectrum, particularly in the mid-band, is critical if the US wants to maintain its wireless leadership.”