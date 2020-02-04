Roth elevated to Chairman of Warner Bros TV Group

Peter Roth, who has overseen the television production operations of Warner Bros for the past 21 years, has signed a contract extension that will make him the first-ever Chairman of the Warner Bros Television Group. The announcement was made by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO at Warner Bros, to whom Roth will continue to report.

Roth, who has served as President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros Television Group, since May 2013, will continue to maintain leadership and creative responsibility for Warner Bros’ television production activities, including domestic production of scripted, unscripted and alternative series for US broadcast networks, cable, and streaming services. He will also continue to work closely with Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President at Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, who will continue to report to Sarnoff.

“Across the industry, Peter has the well-deserved reputation as a legend, and I have long been an admirer of his creative insight, deep relationships and unmatched passion for — and love of — all the people behind and in front of the camera, at the networks, and across the Studio who make Warner Bros. the most prolific TV producer in Hollywood,” said Sarnoff. “It’s fitting to recognise his many contributions to the company, and we’re grateful he will continue to lead our television production business as we expand our output to match the increased demand for programming by traditional and new outlets, including our own HBO Max.”