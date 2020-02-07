Starz, Lionsgate sign UK streaming deal

StarzPlay, the Starz platform’s international streaming service, has entered a theatrical output deal with entertainment studio Lionsgate for split first pay streaming rights in the UK to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the multi-year agreement, StarzPlay subscribers in the UK will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including the blockbuster original film Knives Out, which has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, the acclaimed Bombshell, Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood, along with Lionsgate UK’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Military Wives.

“One of our top priorities is to supply StarzPlay with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and 3rd party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”

“We’re delighted to bring Lionsgate’s slate of star-driven and critically-acclaimed feature films to our UK subscribers,” added Starz Executive Vice President of International Digital Networks Superna Kalle. “Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together.”

StarzPlay, launched in 2018, has already expanded its SVoD platform into 49 countries.