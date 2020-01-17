Research: 25% US homes use AVoD services

Research from Parks Associates finds over one-quarter of US broadband households are interested in innovative offerings accessed via television, such as offline viewing, video gaming, food delivery, ride sharing, and gambling.

The research, found in 360 View: Video Services & Connected Consumers, also reveals that 25 per cent of US broadband households have watched video on a free, ad-based OTT service in the past 30 days, although no single service dominates this market. Among the leaders, 7 per cent of US broadband households use The Roku Channel, 6 per cent use Pluto TV, and 6 per cent use Crackle.

The research comes on the heels of NBCU’s announcement that its soon-to-launch Peacock streaming service will have free, ad-supported tier.

“Entertainment and communication features like offline viewing are becoming an important part of consumer viewing habits, especially for younger generations. Nearly 50 per cent of current pay-TV subscribers have a DVR,” said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. “VoD and DVR are key elements in operator video strategies now that OTT on-demand services are mainstream. TiVo announced a 4K streaming device at CES that aggregates where content can be accessed from, putting an emphasis on search and discovery and an integrated experience for the consumer.”

“Consumers and their entertainment choices remain the key driver of change within the entertainment industry,” added Steve Nason, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. “At CES, Quibi, led by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a mobile-only service featuring short-form content and subscription tiers with and without advertising, which will target younger, more mobile consumers.”

Other key findings from the report include:

– One-third of broadband households are interested in vMVPD service bundles.

– One-in-five pay-TV subscribers claim that they can access an OTT service via their channel guide or on-screen menu.

– One-third of broadband households have trialed an OTT subscription service in the past six months.

– 26 per cent find purchasing items seen in advertisements appealing or very appealing.

– 31 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to HBO, the market leader in premium channels.

– One-quarter of US broadband households use an antenna to watch live TV channels.

– Overall 78 per cent of broadband households watch live TV channels.