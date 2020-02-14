Dinenage, Huddleston in at DCMS

Caroline Dinenage MP and Nigel Huddleston MP have joined the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in junior ministerial roles as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his reshuffle of government.

Dinenage becomes Minister of State, with Huddleston MP appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.

The changes see Nigel Adams MP, formerly Minister of State at the DCMS, become joint Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.

Dinenage was Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care from January 2018 to February 2020 and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions from June 2017 to January 2018.

She was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Women, Equalities and Early Years at the Department for Education from July 2016 to June 2017.

She was elected Conservative MP for Gosport, Stubbington, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head in 2010.

She is the daughter of veteran television presenter Fred Dinenage.

Huddleston is MP for Mid Worcestershire, and has been an MP since May 2015.