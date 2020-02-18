Report: 5G to support 10% of mobile connections

According to the new Cisco Annual Internet Report, 5G will support more than 10 per cent of the world’s mobile connections by 2023. The average 5G speed will be 575 megabits per second, or 13 times faster than the average mobile connection. With advanced performance capabilities, 5G will deliver more dynamic mobile infrastructures for AI and emerging IoT applications including autonomous cars, smart cities, connected health, immersive video and more.
For the past 50 years, each decade introduced a new mobile technology with cutting-edge innovations. Mobile bandwidth requirements have evolved from voice calls and texting to ultra-high-definition (UHD) video and a variety of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. Consumers and business users worldwide continue to create new demands and expectations for mobile networking. This ongoing trend is clearly highlighted by the adoption and use of mobile applications. Social networking, video streaming and downloads, business productivity, e-commerce and gaming will drive the continued growth of mobile applications with nearly 300 billion downloaded by 2023.
“What we are seeing from our research is a continuous rise in Internet users, devices, connections, and more demand on the network than we could have imagined,” said Roland Acra, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Cisco. “The insights and knowledge gained by our Annual Internet Report are helping global businesses, governments and service providers prepare and secure networks for the ongoing growth in connections and applications. Strategic planning and partnerships will be essential for all organisations to capitalise on their technology innovations and investments.”
Cisco Annual Internet Report Highlights (2018 – 2023)
The Cisco Annual Internet Report covers mobile, Wi-Fi and fixed broadband networking with quantitative projections on the growth of users, devices and connections as well as network performance and relevant trends over a five-year forecast period (2018 – 2023)
Global mobile and internet user projections by 2023
Global devices and connections projections by 2023
Global mobile projections by 2023
Global Wi-Fi projections by 2023
Global network performance projections (mobile, Wi-Fi, and fixed broadband) by 2023
Global cybersecurity trends from 2018 to 2019
