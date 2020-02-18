Report: 5G to support 10% of mobile connections

According to the new Cisco Annual Internet Report, 5G will support more than 10 per cent of the world’s mobile connections by 2023. The average 5G speed will be 575 megabits per second, or 13 times faster than the average mobile connection. With advanced performance capabilities, 5G will deliver more dynamic mobile infrastructures for AI and emerging IoT applications including autonomous cars, smart cities, connected health, immersive video and more.

For the past 50 years, each decade introduced a new mobile technology with cutting-edge innovations. Mobile bandwidth requirements have evolved from voice calls and texting to ultra-high-definition (UHD) video and a variety of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. Consumers and business users worldwide continue to create new demands and expectations for mobile networking. This ongoing trend is clearly highlighted by the adoption and use of mobile applications. Social networking, video streaming and downloads, business productivity, e-commerce and gaming will drive the continued growth of mobile applications with nearly 300 billion downloaded by 2023.

“What we are seeing from our research is a continuous rise in Internet users, devices, connections, and more demand on the network than we could have imagined,” said Roland Acra, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Cisco. “The insights and knowledge gained by our Annual Internet Report are helping global businesses, governments and service providers prepare and secure networks for the ongoing growth in connections and applications. Strategic planning and partnerships will be essential for all organisations to capitalise on their technology innovations and investments.”

Cisco Annual Internet Report Highlights (2018 – 2023)

​ The Cisco Annual Internet Report covers mobile, Wi-Fi and fixed broadband networking with quantitative projections on the growth of users, devices and connections as well as network performance and relevant trends over a five-year forecast period (2018 – 2023)

Global mobile and internet user projections by 2023

More than 70 per cent of the global population (5.7 billion people) will have mobile connectivity (2G, 3G, 4G or 5G).

66 per cent of the global population (5.3 billion people) will be Internet users.

Global devices and connections projections by 2023

There will be 3.6 networked devices/connections per person and nearly 10 devices and connections per household.

Nearly half (47 per cent) of all devices and connections will be video capable.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections that support a broad range of IoT applications will represent about 50 per cent (14.7 billion) of total global devices and connections.

Global mobile projections by 2023

45 per cent of all networked devices will be mobile-connected (3G and below, 4G, 5G or Low Power Wide Area [LPWA]) and 55 per cent will be wired or connected over Wi-Fi.

Global 5G connections will be 10.6 per cent of total mobile connections, compared to 0.0 per cent in 2018.

By 2023, global LPWA connections will be 14.4 per cent of total mobile connections, compared to 2.5 per cent in 2018.

Global Wi-Fi projections by 2023

Global Wi-Fi hotspots will grow four-fold from 2018 to 2023. There will be nearly 628 million global public Wi-Fi hotspots, up from 169 million in 2018.

Global Wi-Fi6 hotspots will grow 13-fold from 2020 to 2023 and will be 11 per cent of all public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Global network performance projections (mobile, Wi-Fi, and fixed broadband) by 2023

Average global mobile connection speeds will more than triple from 13 Mbps (2018) to 44 Mbps (2023).

Average global Wi-Fi connection speeds will more than triple from 30 Mbps (2018) to 92 Mbps (2023).

Average global fixed broadband speeds will more than double from 46 Mbps (2018) to 110 Mbps (2023).

Global cybersecurity trends from 2018 to 2019