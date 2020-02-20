Research: 5G to transform live entertainment

Research from multiplay telco O2 has revealed the transformative impact 5G connectivity could have on the UK’s live entertainment industry. The mobile operator, which has a rich heritage in live music and entertainment, predicts that 5G could boost the sector by as much as £2.3 billion over the next 10 years, rejuvenating live experiences before, during and after events.

The findings are part of 5th Generation Entertainment, a new piece of research conducted by O2 and Ovum, the data and insights consultancy. It explores how 5G could boost entertainment businesses by improving customer experiences with technology such as VR and AR – both of which will benefit from faster connectivity.

Within 5th Generation Entertainment, O2 has predicted how 5G-enabled innovations will transform in-venue experiences. It forecasts a revolutionised pre-event experience thanks to smart ticketing and connected venues, offering fans the chance to access and enjoy activities seamlessly ahead of the show. Innovations such as AR-assisted shopping will mean shorter queues when purchasing merchandise by allowing fans to try on their most-wanted pieces and accessories virtually, before collecting at a nearby stand.

Queuing for drinks at the bar could too become a thing of the past, thanks to the reduction of latency which enables order-in-advance systems, real-time analytics of the busiest bars, and apps using wayfinding to get spectators around venues, as well as meeting up with friends easily. A 5G network will provide greater speeds and more capacity to ensure fans have strong signal to fully use all these tools, as well as share their experiences live across their social platforms.

Immediately after the show, fans will be able to get their very own personalised highlights reel sent directly to their device as event organisers harness the connectivity of multiple camera angles and the superfast network to create quick videos for fans to enjoy on the way home.

Fans not able to attend in person will be able to pay to live stream gigs no matter where they are – and will have the ability to personalise their experience. Choosing from multiple camera angles or opting to focus on specific elements of a performance or match, such as a particular member of a band or sports team, will not only boost the entertainment experience – they serve to generate revenue by enabling brands to target advertising during live events. O2 has continued its relationship with music pioneer MelodyVR to further explore the possibilities of 5G and targeted customer journeys in this space.

Additionally, through O2’s partnership with ITV, the mobile operator is exploring the future of broadcasting through seamlessly connected HD cameras, sharing more content over superfast and higher capacity networks, increasing flexibility via wireless tech. To highlight this ground-breaking technology, O2 worked with ITN Productions to produce the world’s first live TV advert powered by 5G – which collated footage of fans during England’s win over Argentina in 2019, uniting spectators across the country in real time.

By 2028, O2 predicts that 78 per cent of live entertainment consumer spend will be driven by 5G-enabled sports experiences. This summer’s Olympic Games is expected to accelerate this growth, with sponsors likely to market their 5G tech capabilities throughout the event.

“5G will transform how customers experience mobile, and we’re really excited by what it can do for live entertainment given it’s always been a huge part of our heritage,” commented Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer at O2. “Whether you are one of 82,000 fans looking to buy a drink at Twickenham or you’re trying to find your friends at The O2, 5G-enabled technology can seamlessly manage these problems.”

“Through our sponsorships with England Rugby, The O2, 20 iconic O2 Academy venues, and access to Priority Tickets for thousands of shows, we have always engaged customers with live experiences around key passion points in music and sport. Coupled with the reach of our extensive network, this means we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the entertainment experiences of the future. Whether it’s a sold-out gig at The O2 or a Six Nations clash, 5G-enabled live entertainment will radically improve fan experiences. We’re just at the start of an exciting journey.”

“I’m excited by the possibilities that 5G offers to enhance the live entertainment experience for the millions of fans who come to see their favourite acts and athletes at The O2 each year,” added David Jones, Senior-Vice President of IT at AEG – owners of The O2. “In particular, augmented reality and virtual reality technology is bandwidth-intensive, ultra-mobile, and very sensitive to latency, and 5G has been designed to address those requirements from the ground up.”

“The O2 is at the forefront of O2’s 5G rollout in the UK, and I’m eager to see how the creative people who produce the hundreds of events each year at The O2 will embrace 5G and the technologies it enables, and use it to deliver fun and engaging experiences for fans.”

O2 launched its 5G network in October 2019 and today, customers in 21 locations can benefit from the new network. At the turn of a new decade, the business, which sponsors 20 O2 Academy venues across the country as well as the world’s most successful entertainment venue, The O2, is exploring how it can harness the power of its network to revolutionise how customers experience entertainment.