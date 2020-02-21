Virgin Media: ‘We’re still cheapest for football’

Following the announcement of BT and Sky’s new sports bundles, multiplay operator Virgin Media says it remains the cheapest and most convenient way for UK football fans to watch all the action in one place. This is when customers bundle broadband with their TV bundle.

According to Virgin Media, its Bigger + Sports bundle, currently priced at £65 per month, comes loaded with ultrafast broadband of 100Mbps which means customers can stream matches on multiple devices throughout the home. It claims that Sky’s similar offering (£74 per month over 18 months) means fans have to fork out £108 extra a year and those looking for a more expensive move to BT (£84.99 per month over 24 months) would spend £239.88 extra a year.



“Virgin Media started the season by offering the cheapest and most convenient way to watch all of the football in one place and that’s still the case with our incredible Bigger + Sports bundle,” advised David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media.