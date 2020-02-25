Eleven Sports Portugal offers Formula 1 pass

Eleven Sports Portugal is offering motorsports fans a new Formula 1 annual pass ahead of the season’s curtain raiser in Melbourne, Australia on March 15th.

The pass, priced at € 4.17 per month, will give fans access to all the best motorsport action on Eleven, including Live access to all 22 Grand Prix races, F1 qualifying, F2, F3, and the Porsche Super Cup.

Fans can also enjoy a host of non-live content, with Eleven’s dedicated racing channel, including expert analysis, exclusive interviews, and behind the scenes content.

Eleven Sports Portugal will mark the new Formula 1 season with a new interactive studio setup (pictured).



Eleven Sports Group also offers F1 action to fans in Poland, where viewing figures for F1 grew a record 569% last season.