Spain: MobilFree launches pay-TV

Spanish MVNO MobilFree has launched its first convergent package with broadband, mobile and pay-TV from €39.99 a month.

The offer, available over Masmóvil-Yoigo and Orange networks, is available in two packages: Pack One at €39.99 a month includes 100 Mbps fibre optic connection, fixed telephony, one mobile line and TV channels such as TNT, AXN, TCM, Pink TV, English Club, Escapa TV as well as DTT channels.

The second package, Pack Duo, costs €49.99 per month with two mobile lines and all the services above.