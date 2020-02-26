Campbell promoted to Hulu President

Disney has promoted Kelly Campbell to President of Hulu, the US streaming service.

Campbell, formerly in the role of chief marketing officer, will oversee Hulu’s streaming business and work closely with Disney executives to integrate aspects of Hulu into Disney’s broader D2C streaming business. Campbell will report directly to Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s direct-to-consumer and international division.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” Mayer said. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond.”



Her promotion comes after Randy Freer stepped down as CEO in January and Disney brought Hulu’s operations closer to its D2C and international business.

Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 after 12 years at Google in multiple senior marketing roles. At Hulu, she led the marketing for the company’s VoD platform as well as its live streaming business.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” said Campbell. “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”