DAZN drops AEW

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, ended its contract with AEW after the wrestling company’s content reportedly drew “underperforming numbers”.

A three year deal included the option to terminate the contract after one year – a condition which DAZN chose to exercise when the content was quietly dropped on December 31st 2023.

The deal covered some 42 markets across Europe and Asia, and featured a significant amount of AEW content, including AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark: Elevation, Battle of the Belts events, and a number of annual pay-per-views. Only a few events, such as All In 2023 held in London last summer and first few episodes of Saturday night show AEW Collision, are said to have met (or exceeded) the desired viewing figures.

Steven Muehlhausen, a sports writer who previously ran the wrestling social side for DAZN, noted on social media platform X that he felt DAZN didn’t significantly promote the product enough, or give it a fair shot, writing: “DAZN NEVER gave wrestling even 5 percent of the budget given to boxing and MMA which to me was a shame as wrestling had a real shot at DAZN but besides me and the news team, it never got the opportunity it deserved”.

AEW currently has a streaming deal in place with Triller TV in various international markets.