Cellnex, Bouygues partner for 5G & FTTH in France

Spain’s Cellnex and France’s Bouygues Telecom have entered into a strategic partnership to set up a joint company (51 per cent owned by Cellnex and 49 per cent by Bouygues) that will deploy a national optic fibre network throughout France, providing fixed and mobile connectivity and boosting the roll out of 5G.

The new company will invest up to €1 billion across seven years to roll out 31,500 km of network interconnecting the telco rooftops and towers providing service to Bouygues with the network of “metropolitan offices” for housing data processing centres (Edge Computing).

Both partners forecast that the new joint company will generate an EBITDA of €80 million. Bouygues will be the anchor tenant of the new company with whom it will sign a 30 year contract with the potential of an additional 5 years. It is estimated that more than 80 per cent of the new company’s revenues will be generated by the services from Bouygues.