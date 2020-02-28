Illegal streamers raided

On February 26th, investigators from UK copyright protection FACT and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit attended an address in the North West of England to execute search warrants related to a significant provider of illegal streaming activity. This service has now been disrupted.

“Today’s action in Lancashire should send a message to anyone involved in illegal streaming online,” declared Sergeant Ross Tutton from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit. “We will continue to work with partner agencies to investigate and pursue those we suspect are involved.”

“Individuals are motivated by the financial benefits from providing illegal content, but FACT is leading the way in combatting digital piracy,” added Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT. “We will monitor channels used to advertise, market, sell and distribute apps, devices and streams and will take action against suppliers and operators. We thank the North West ROCU for their work on this so far.”