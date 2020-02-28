netgem.tv adds YouTube Kids, BritBox

netgem.tv has announced it will now offer the new YouTube Kids apps and the BritBox service through its growing network of broadband providers, Smart TVs, and mobile devices. With the addition of the YouTube Kids app there is now more inclusive programming available than ever available to netgem.tv users which already boasts live and on demand children’s TV from BBC’s Cbeebies and CBBC, CITV, Milkshake and Pop Fun.

netgem.tv has also become the first TV service to add BritBox – the digital video subscription service created by the BBC and ITV – to their STB.

Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of netgem.tv, said “The addition of the YouTube Kids app, means that netgem.tv now has the largest collection of on demand kids content of any TV service. Add the rich and diverse heritage of programming that BritBox represents to our already impressive line-up of 100+ free TV channels, catch-up apps and streaming options, and you can see why we say netgem.tv is genuinely TV reinvented.”