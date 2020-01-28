BritBox launches on netgem.tv

Hybrid TV platform netgem.tv is now offering the BritBox SVoD service through its growing network of ISP operators and enabled netgem.tv devices in the market.

To mark the deal with BritBox, the service created by the BBC and ITV, netgem.tv is also adding an extra 15 HD channels to its existing line-up, which already features over 100 live channels including Freeview and Premier Sports channels. Customers have access as well to the 25 catch-up channels, via all Freeview Play catch-up services, including all BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV and netgem.tv addons such as Amazon Prime Video, hayu, Rakuten TV and YouTube. Additionally, following YouTube’s updates to the YouTube Kids app at the start of the year, netgem.tv will also feature the kids-safe YouTube Kids app to its service.

“British television has a rich and diverse heritage that BritBox is making accessible to an ever-increasing audience and, with our service already accessible via 12 Ultrafast Fibre provides with a reach of a quarter of a million TV households and growing with the fibre rollout in the UK, we are delighted to be part of that heritage’s future,” commented Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of netgem.tv.

“Consumers are spoilt for choice with too many video streaming services available on different platforms chasing eyeballs, noted Paolo Pescatore, TMT Analyst at PP Foresight. “Moves to aggregate a broad range of genres in one place will reduce fragmentation and strongly resonate with households. Therefore, these all you can eat offerings represent a viable option for telecoms including alternative networks to drive engagement and increase loyalty among their subscribers. BritBox and netgem.tv cannot rest on their laurels and need to tirelessly strengthen their respective services with more content. Expect numerous new services to launch in the UK over coming months, which will increase the desire for always-available entertainment all in one place providing users with greater value.”