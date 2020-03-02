DVB World cancelled

Following the cancellation of MWC in Barcelona, another international trade expo scheduled for Spain has been forced to call off the event as a result of the coronavirus, with organisers of DVB World in Valencia “regrettably” announcing cancellation of the conference.

DVB World, an annual conference focused on media delivery and distribution using DVB standards, services and technology, had been set to take place March 9th to 11th.

A statement on the DVB World website said: “On Monday 2 March, we regrettably made the decision to cancel DVB World 2020 owing to the growing number of companies implementing COVID-19 related travel restrictions (including the employers of many conference speakers) and the fact that several cases of the virus had been diagnosed in Valencia.”

Details for DVB World 2021 will be announced in due course.