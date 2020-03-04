France: CSA issues pay DTT call

French TV regulatory body CSA has launched a call for bids for a national HD DTT pay-TV service to be broadcast on a frequency currently used by Canal+, whose authorisation ends December 5th 2020.

The channel will be broadcast on multiplex R3. Candidates must apply to the CSA before April 4th, 5.00 pm. The authorisation will be delivered for a ten-year period. Unless it changes its mind owing to the costs of DTT broadcast, Canal+ has confirmed that it will be bidding to keep its DTT frequency, which attracts around 400,000 subscribers.

A January 2020 impact study from the CSA explained that issuing a new authorisation to Vivendi’s subsidiary would maintain the presence of a pay DTT programming offering based on movies and sport. According to the regulator, neither the diversity of operators nor the free DTT market would be impacted by such a renewal.