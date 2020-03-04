MIPTV 2020 cancelled

Organiser Reed MIDEM has cancelled television programming market MIPTV 2020, scheduled to take place March 30th-April 2nd in Cannes, as a result of concerns related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

MIPDoc and MIPFormats, programmed for March 28th-29th, have also been cancelled.

CANNESERIES Season 3 of the Cannes International Series Festival, originally scheduled to run parallel to MIPTV, will now take place October 9th-14th, alongside MIPCOM.

The next edition of MIPTV will take place April 12th-15th, 2021 in Cannes with MIPDoc and MIPFormats scheduled for April 10-11, 2021. Season 4 of CANNESERIES will be held in April 2021 during MIPTV.

“In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about travelling at this time. Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MIPTV for 2020,” said Paul Zilk, Reed MIDEM Chief Executive.

“The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to MIPCOM in October 12-15 and we are delighted that CANNESERIES will be at our side again at the event this year,” he added.