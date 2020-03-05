Study: Ad completion rate over 90% for premium content

The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video Europe (FWCE) has released its latest study, The Delicate Art of Balancing Ad Load, which aims to provide an overview of current ad load across European premium programmers and help to better craft optimal ad experiences for the viewers.

The FWCE paper offers insights into the different approaches to ad load and how these vary across premium publishers, as well as region. By drawing on specific case studies and in-depth data analysis, the study highlights how carefully curated ad loads can not only have a positive effect on viewer satisfaction, but also on ad revenue.

David Rasmusson, Ad Tech domain Architect at Nent Group, commented: ‘’There is no one solution as regards to ad load but rather willingness to innovate and experiment as well as constant iteration and fine tuning through data and research. Programmers are uniquely positioned to build sophisticated strategies and drive the next phases of video experiences.’’

Key takeaways from the paper include:

– The majority of viewer drop-off occurs during content, with only 20 per cent happening during the ads, implying that ads are not the main factor for people to leave a stream

– Content above five minutes goes out on average with two pre-rolls and four mid-rolls, with each ad being 20 seconds on average

– Ad completion rates are above 90 per cent, demonstrating the high engagement driven by premium content

– The average number of ads has significantly gone down over the past three years