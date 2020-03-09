CABSAT postponed

CABSAT has joined the growing list of cancelled and postponed events across the globe as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The event is now set to take place in October.

In a statement, the organisers said:

“In light of the evolving global developments around the COVID-19 virus, Dubai World Trade Centre has been closely monitoring the situation, particularly as it pertains to our key stakeholders and participating delegations from around the world across all our upcoming shows.

Whilst the UAE remains completely safe for travel, and has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognise that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s programme that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home countries. As such, we have been working closely to assure that our clients’ needs are most effectively addressed, and the delivery of strong international participation considered, in these extraordinary times.

Bearing this context, CABSAT, the Middle East & Africa’s leading event for content creation, production & broadcast and satellite & distribution is being postponed from 31 March – 2 April to 26 – 28 October 2020.

Our decision comes after much deliberation in consultation with the event’s main participants and industry stakeholders, who have strongly endorsed our prioritisation of the collective interests of both the global exhibitors and the key buyers from the region. With the event now rescheduled to 26-28 October 2020, CABSAT shall facilitate greater participation across our global communities, enabling more inclusive access for all.

We look forward to welcoming you to CABSAT 2020 this October.”