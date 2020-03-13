Advanced-Television opens expo portal for our sector

Covid-19 is seeing events across industries and globally postponed or cancelled. Advanced-Television.com is launching a new virtual exhibition portal so that companies in the Digital Media Delivery (DMD) sector can continue to present their new products and solutions to the marketplace and continue to communicate through the cloud.

Nick Snow, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, says: “The expo calendar for our sector, and every other, has been thrown into disarray by Covid-19. But the business cycle continues: leads need generating, pipelines need filling. atv VIRTEX is Advanced-Television’s contribution to keeping the process in motion for the Digital Media Delivery (DMD) sector”.



“If you are a company in the DMD sector and you were to exhibit at CABSAT 2020 or NAB 2020 we will carry your exhibitor description on the atv VIRTEX 2020 site for free (up to 300 words). VIRTEX 2020 will be heavily promoted across our product line, including dedicated eblasts, and it will be constantly updated with product and solution innovation news from participants. A separate atv VIRTEX newsletter will be sent to all Advanced-Television subscribers on every scheduled day of the original shows,” adds Snow.

To find out how atv VIRTEX can help support your marcom effort contact Nick Snow.

To provide your VIRTEX listing please send to Nik Roseveare.