Musk’s Starlink could handle eSports

Elon Musk says his Starlink mega-constellation of Low Earth Orbiting satellites will be ultra-fast with latency of “below 20 milliseconds”.

This should be fast enough to support multi-player game-playing. According to specialist reports most gamers would prefer response times in about 10 milliseconds, but they also accept that frequent online delays make these speeds difficult to achieve.

Musk specifically stated (speaking at the Washington DC Satellite 2020 show) that consumers linked to his Starlink system would be able to view HD movies, play games and do all the things that users would want to do without noticing speed – and by implication – delays.

Musk admitted that consumers linked to gigabit fibre services should still get faster services, but Starlink would be bringing similar broadband connectivity to rural and other hard-to-reach regions.