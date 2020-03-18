BBC sets out crisis coverage plan

The BBC has set out how it will ensure it keeps the nation informed, educated, and entertained in what it describes as unprecedented times.

“We all know these are challenging times for each and every one of us,” stated Director-General Tony Hall. “As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need.”

“We need to pull together to get through this. That’s why the BBC will be using all of its resources – channels, stations and output – to help keep the nation informed, educated and entertained. We are making a series of changes to our output to achieve that,” he advised.

“We will continue to deliver all the essential news and information – with special programming and content.”

“We also will do everything from using our airwaves for exercise classes for older people, religious services, recipes and advice on food for older people and low-income families, and should schools close, education programming for different age groups. We will also be launching a whole new iPlayer experience for children. And of course there will be entertainment – with the ambition of giving people some escapism and hopefully the odd smile.”

“Clearly there will be disruption to our output along the way, but we will do our very best. It will take time to emerge from the challenges we all face, but the BBC will be there for the public all the way through this.”

Accordingly, the BBC has announced a wide-ranging package of measures.

“Our core role is to bring trusted news and information to audiences in the UK and around the world in a fast-moving situation, and counter confusion and misinformation,” it says.

“In particular:

We will do everything we can to maintain Breakfast, the One, Six and Ten and ensure they continue to perform a vital role on BBC One

We will broadcast a weekly prime-time Coronavirus special on Wednesdays on BBC One, and move Question Time to 8pm on Thursdays, with call-in audiences and remote guests.

We will record a daily edition of the Coronavirus podcast, and film it where possible for News channel use in the UK and abroad.

We will bring listeners the most up-to-date information on Coronavirus through 5 Live. 5 Live will be answering listeners’ questions with regular phone-ins.

We will focus local radio breakfast and mid-morning output on news, open phone lines and expert advice for local communities between 6am and midday.

Under the umbrella Make A Difference, every local radio station will join up with local volunteer groups to help co-ordinate support for the elderly, housebound or at risk, making sure people know what help is available in their area.

We will keep Newsround bulletins on air throughout the day on CBBC.

We will delay the planned closure of the Red Button text news and information service.”

The BBC says it will help people in the UK deal with the impact of the crisis on their own lives, by providing advice, education and support.

Initiatives include:

Using The One Show as a consumer programme show for all aspects of the crisis. This will include health and well-being advice, keeping fit and healthy eating tips, as well as links to other BBC output that can help and support.

In BBC One daytime, Health Check UK Live will directly address the concerns of viewers who are in isolation, offering tips on how to keep healthy and happy at home.

Making BBC Homepage the BBC’s bulletin board supplying clear information – the answers to all the key questions, with public information, health advice and recipes.

Launching a virtual church service on Sunday mornings across local radio in England, led initially by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Subject to outside broadcast capacity and our partners, the BBC will aim to broadcast a weekly Sunday morning church service on BBC One, and explore how to support other religions and denominations, including in the run-up to Ramadan.

It will work with partners to get older age group exercise routines and other fitness programming into people’s homes on TV or radio.

It will retarget the BBC Food website around collections of recipes and advice on what can be made with essentials, especially for older people, and for low-income families.

In the event that schools are shut down, and subject to further work and discussions with the Department for Education, devolved administrations and schools, the BBC is exploring:

A daily educational programme for different key stages or year groups – with a complementary self-learning programme for students to follow, broadcast on BBC Red Button and made available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Expanding BBC Bitesize content, with our social media running daily troubleshooting Q&As focusing on a different subject each day.

Increasing our educational programming on BBC iPlayer, bringing together the best from BBC Bitesize, BBC Teach and the wider BBC portfolio where educationally appropriate.

Creating two new daily educational podcasts for BBC Sounds, one for primary and one for secondary.

BBC Four and BBC Red Button devoting a block of programming each weekday evening to show programmes that support the GCSE and A Level curriculum. In Scotland, the Scotland channel will support the Scottish NQs and Highers in daytime.

The BBC says it will keep people entertained, providing laughter, escapism, companionship, shared experiences and a sense of connection to the outside world.

Initiatives include the following: