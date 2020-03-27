Forecast: V-shaped recovery for US ad market

In the unprecedented situation created by the Coronavirus outbreak and the economic downturn, Magna, the intelligence and investment strategist, is revising its media owners net advertising revenue (NAR) forecasts for 2020 and 2021.

Magna now expects media suppliers’ total linear ad sales to decline by -12 per cent (-20 per cent in the first half, -2.5 per cent in the second half) while digital ad sales will be more resilient at +4 per cent (-2 per cent in the first half, +10 per cent in the second half).

Overall, all-media full year ad sales may decrease by -2.8 per cent this year as the spending cut from most industry verticals will be mitigated by the incremental political spend ($4.9 billion, up +26 per cent vs 2016), and a v-shaped rebound in the second half.

For 2021, Magna increases its normalised (non-cyclical) advertising spending forecast (from +3.7 per cent to +4.0 per cent) and, due to the low comp, delayed consumption effects, and postponement of summer Olympics, the actual ad dollar growth will be higher than what we previously forecasted: +2.5 per cent vs +1.4 per cent.

This new market scenario is based on MAGNA’s statistical model fuelled by 40 years of data, and by the latest forecasts from macro-economists, who anticipate real GDP shrinking by -1 per cent to -4 per cent this year, compared to a forecast of +2 per cent pre-coronavirus.

At this stage, the total market decline anticipated (-3 per cent or -$6.2 billion vs 2019) remains less severe than the decline experienced in 2008-2009 (-20 per cent or -$33 billion vs 2007), mostly because of the weight and resilience of digital advertising today. However, at this stage, both the macro-economic outlook and the corresponding advertising forecast present a high degree of uncertainty and significant downside risk for 2020.

The impact on business and marketing activity will vary across industries, depending on how much demand and investment will be delayed as opposed to destroyed during this crisis. Magna expects the impact to be severe for the travel, restaurant, and the theatrical movie industry, significant for retail, finance and automotive, moderate for packaged food, drinks, personal care, insurance and pharma, and potentially positive for ecommerce and home entertainment.

Digital media ad sales will grow by +4 per cent this year and re-accelerate to +7 per cent next year. Search will slow down to +4.5 per cent while social and digital video will continue to grow by high-single digits.

Media vendors’ linear ad sales will shrink by -12 per cent (incl. political) this year compared to approx. -4 per cent per year in recent years. The decrease in advertising sales will reach -13 per cent for national TV, -12 per cent for OOH, -25 per cent for print and -14 per cent for radio. The outlook will be slightly more positive for broadcasters and publishers when including digital ad sales. Local TV’s non-political ad sales will also decline massively but political spending (almost $5 billion, +26 per cent vs 2016) will stabilise full year revenues (+1 per cent).

Magna analysis of brand performance in previous downturns (2001, 2008-2009) suggests that brands that were able to maintain advertising activity, or increase their share of voice during the crisis, outperformed the ones that “went dark” during the recovery.

Vincent Letang, EVP, Global Market Research, author of the report, commented: “The current situation is totally unprecedented, but the closest historical equivalent would be a combination of the Great Recession and 9/11; a brutal economic downturn and a “Black Swan” national disaster. Its effects on supply, demand, and media consumption are more complex and widespread than in any ‘normal’ economic recession in the past, and some of them will outlast the current crisis. Nevertheless, there will be an “after”. At this stage, Magna anticipates ad market stabilization and rebound in the second half of 2020, and moderate growth in 2021”.