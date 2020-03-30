Kino Polska TV content deal with Disney

SPI International affiliate Kino Polska TV has agreed a content licence agreement with The Walt Disney Company, with aims to bring a diversified portfolio of new movies hit TV series to Poland.

The vast majority of the new titles will air on Polish linear movie channel Stopklatka, with some slotted to broadcast on Zoom TV and Kino TV.

“Our partnership with The Walt Disney Company reflects our commitment to delivering highly-demanded, top quality content in all genres to our audiences in Poland. The new titles that we acquired through this deal, will enhance the TV viewing experience of Stopklatka, Zoom TV and Kino TV audiences,” said Magdalena Blasiak, Acquisitions Director at SPI International.

Some of the highlights from the deal include: The first three seasons of Golden Globe-winning sci-fi mystery series, The X Files; a critically-acclaimed slate of Academy Award-winners such as; Speed, Black Swan and Moulin Rouge; and blockbusters like Planet of the Apes (2001), Predator, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kino Polska. The Walt Disney Company is committed to providing regional audiences with the most compelling content available, and to entertain audiences around the world with unparalleled storytelling,” said Anna Walczak, Sales Director, CEE & Africa at The Walt Disney Company.

Kino Polska TV S.A. owns and operates – among others– the three aforementioned channels in Poland: Stopklatka, Poland’s first terrestrial movie channel; Zoom TV, female-skewed terrestrial entertainment channel; and Kino TV, which features popular movies. The SPI affiliate had also revealed the launch of its production arm last year in October, which aims to focus primarily on big-budget Polish movies and international co-productions.