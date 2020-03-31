Kid’s channels go free on Virgin Media

Virgin Media will be giving its TV customers seven of its most popular children’s channels at no extra cost until April 21st.

This includes family favourites such as Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Nickelodeon. Across these channels, a range of shows from Ben 10, Paw Patrol, Teen Titans and classics including Tom and Jerry and Spongebob Squarepants, will be available for kids to watch. Viewers will also be able to watch the UK premiere of ThunderCats Roar on Cartoon Network on April 6th.



For extra flexibility, there’s also a thousand episodes available on-demand.

The full line up of extra channels for families to enjoy includes:

Cartoon Network

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

NickToons

Nick Jr Too

This television upgrade is available to customers on Virgin Media’s Player, Mixit (without Kids TV pick) and Maxit (without Kids TV pick) bundles at no extra cost. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

During these unprecedented times, Virgin Media has also given 2.7 million of its pay monthly mobile customers an additional 10GB data and unlimited minutes at no extra cost, as well as permanently removing data caps for customers on its legacy broadband to help them stay connected.