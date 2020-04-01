beIN offers free pay-TV upgrades across MENA

In a gesture aimed to lift spirits in households across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), beIN has announced an array of entertainment upgrades and additional services to current and new subscribers, as families across the region adjust to life at home for the foreseeable future.

Effective immediately, the following will be automatically applied and added to existing beIN subscribers’ accounts in MENA without any additional charges:

All Sports package subscribers will be given a complementary upgrade to beIN’s Premium package, which includes access to beIN’s Entertainment content, until June 30th, 2020. This upgrade also gives Sports subscribers access to beIN Connect – beIN’s streaming service – together with a $8 credit per month on beIN On-Demand.

All Premium and Elite subscribers, who already have access to beIN Entertainment, will receive a $50 one-off credit to spend on their favourite movies and programmes on beIN On-Demand.

All new beIN subscribers on satellite will be offered free home delivery service (wherever available), while having access to the above offers.

All new beIN Connect subscribers will be given two months’ subscription complementary.

In tandem to these commercial offerings where beIN is prioritising people before profit, beIN’s management team have held meetings with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and agreed to help share the WHO’s guidance and advice across its Group network spanning 43 countries worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group said: “At this incredibly challenging time, we know people and families across the MENA region are looking for inspiration, light relief and something positive to keep them going. These are unprecedented times and this is an unprecedented set of upgrades and additional services for our valued subscribers.”

“Our entertainment portfolio is one of the best in the world so we are opening this up for our subscribers to enjoy and escape from the challenges outside – while bringing families in their homes closer together inside. And, as a global broadcaster we also recognise our responsibility to share messages of guidance surrounding the pandemic and bring messages of hope – which is why we’re proud to be helping the World Health Organization with various important and inspiring initiatives. While times are currently very tough for everyone, we want to play our small part in supporting everyone’s efforts in MENA to stay safe at home, and lift everyone’s spirits at the same time,” Al-Obaidly added.