Portugal: TV consumption up 40%

TV consumption in Portugal during the second half of March skyrocketed by over 40 per cent on the previous month, with an average daily viewing time of 7 hours and 7 minutes per person.

The data, provided by local media Media Capital, which owned national commercial broadcaster TVI, also highlighted a drop of audience for the main national terrestrial free-to-air TV channels (SIC, TVI, and RTP) to the benefit of cable TV news channels (CMTV, SIC Notícias and TVI 24).

The trend was confirmed by rival media group Impresa that highlighting the fact that its news channel SIC Noticias registered the best results ever, ending March with a 3.4 per cent share and an average of 84,000 viewers.

Figures from Data Insights/Havas Media Group show that two new audience records have been set – by cable TV (39 per cent) and the “others” category, which includes time shift viewing, streaming and video/games, with a 14.3 per cent share.

Another strong performer was AXN that, although placing 10th in the overall channel audience figures, recorded one of the best performances of 2020, with 30,000 daily viewers.