beIN Sports suspends Ligue 1 and 2 payment

In common with Canal+ a week previously, pay-TV operator beIN Sports has chosen to suspend its scheduled Ligue 1 and 2 TV rights payments to the French Professional Football League (LFP), amid the Covid-19 crisis and the suspension of all matches. The Qatar-based group will resume payment as soon as the matches recommence. On April 5th, beIN Sports was scheduled to pay around €42 million.

Last week, Canal+ informed the LFP that it was suspending the payment of broadcasting rights for the domestic Ligue 1, given that matches have been suspended since March 31st, following matchday 28 of the championship. According to a note from Deutsche Bank, the news suggests that Canal+ had to pay €95 million to the league by early April, including €35 million for games that were already transmitted.

Canal+ and beIN Sports are sharing the 2016-2020 Ligue 1 broadcasting rights for €762 million.