AMC Networks, NOS launch lifestyle channel in Portugal

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and NOS, the Portugese pay-TV operator, will launch Casa e Cozinha (Home & Kitchen), a new lifestyle channel managed through Dreamia, a joint venture in Portugal owned by the two companies.

The channel, which will be AMC Networks’ first lifestyle network in the Portuguese language, will go live on April 8th and will offer more than 300 hours of programming, including original local productions, providing viewers with a wide variety of content, ranging from home décor and cooking to travel, fashion, beauty and well-being. Casa e Cozinha will first be available through NOS before expanding its distribution through other operators in Portugal.

The channel strengthens the portfolio of brands operated by Dreamia in Portugal which include Canal Hollywood, Canal Panda, Biggs and Blast.

Home and cooking are the foundation of Casa e Cozinha’s unique original programming which will offer audiences new ideas presented in creative, practical and familiar ways. This includes original local productions starring renowned Portuguese talent, such as Our Kitchen, hosted by chef Maria José Sousa, owner of the prestigious A Taberna do Adro restaurant; Cooking with You, hosted by Lúcia Ribeiro, a rising star of Portuguese cuisine; and Personalize Your House with renowned local blogger Sofia Pereira. The channel will also air a number of successful shows produced by AMCNISE for lifestyle channels Canal Cocina and Canal Decasa, such as Customize Your House, Julius 22 Minutes and A Taste of the World.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and Managing Director of AMCNISE: “This exciting, new channel launch with our strategic partner NOS will enable us to continue diversifying and strengthening our successful channel portfolio for Portuguese viewers. Featuring an outstanding line-up of original local series alongside acclaimed international productions, this initiative highlights the growing demand for distinctive content that informs and entertains.”

The channel will also have a strong online presence, including website Casa-e-Cozinha.pt and via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.