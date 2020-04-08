Zoom hires former Facebook security chief

Zoom Video Communications has hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos to set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its booming video-conferencing app amid a global concern about its security.
Concerns have included ‘zoom bombing’ where uninvited guests can gatecrash a zoom conference. Taiwan and Germany have put restrictions on its use, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX has banned the app.
“To successfully scale a video-heavy platform to such a size, with no appreciable downtime and in the space of weeks, is literally unprecedented in the history of the internet,” Stamos wrote in a blog post. “It has been clear to many people who have worked on production-scale systems that something special has been happening at Zoom, and the related security challenges are fascinating.”
